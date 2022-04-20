Military Nursing Service To Celebrate Raising Day Monday

Dehradun: Additional DG Military Nursing Service (MNS) Maj Gen Annakutty Babu will pay homage to slain soldiers on Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate war memorial Monday as the only all women corps in the armed forces celebrates its 93rd Raising Day.

The Principal Matron Army Hospital (referral and research), Dhaula Kuan, Maj Gen Kajal Chakraborty, would also be accompanying the additional DG MNS at the ceremony, a statement released by MNS said.

Nursing officers will rededicate themselves to render high quality, selfless nursing care to their patients by reading the Florence Nightingale pledge to mark the occasion, it said.

A social get together is being organised Monday evening to celebrate the occasion at Army Hospital (referral and research) Delhi Cantt. Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat would be the chief guest for the occasion. The function will be attended by senior officers of the station from the tri services and veteran MNS officers, the statement said. PTI