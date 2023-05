Islamabad: Pakistan's former dictator Pervez Musharraf, who faces treason charges, has defended the country's previous military rulers, saying they have always brought the nation "back on track", while civilian governments derailed it.

Musharraf, who toppled the civilian government of Nawaz Sharif in 1999 in a military coup, also claimed that the India policy of the ousted prime minister in his third tenure was a "total sell out", but did not explain what he meant by it.