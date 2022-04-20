Militants escape after brief encounter in Pulwama

Srinagar: Security forces called off Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) as militants escaped after brief encounter in south Kashmir district of Pulwama, official sources said on Friday.

A police spokesman had on Thursday evening said that troops of Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF launched a joint CASO at village Parigam in Pulwama following a tip off about the presence of militants. However, when the security forces moving towards a particular area in the village, militants fired with automatic weapons, he said, adding that the fire was retaliated ensuing in an encounter.

However, official sources said after brief encounter there were some protests in the area. Later security forces conducted house to house searches but there was no contact with militants. It was reported that militants had managed to escape under the cover of darkness.

—UNI