Militants attack Shia mosque in Pak, 2 killed

Islamabad: At least two people were killed and seven others injured today when militants attacked a minority Shia mosque near Pakistan's garrison city of Rawalpindi, the latest in a series of incidents of sectarian violence in the country. Reuters File Photo for representation At least two people were killed and seven others injured today when militants attacked a minority Shia mosque near Pakistan's garrison city of Rawalpindi, the latest in a series of incidents of sectarian violence in the country. Two armed militants attacked the place of worship on Kuri Road. Police said the injured were shifted to hospitals of Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Two people were killed and seven others injured in the attack on Shia mosque, Radio Pakistan reported. "The exact nature of the attack is not clear," a police official said. No group took responsibility for the attack but Taliban militants have increased assaults in the country after the government launched a crackdown on terrorists following the Peshawar school massacre that killed 150 people, including 136 students. At least five people were killed yesterday after a suicide bomber blew himself up outside the police headquarters in Lahore. Last week 22 people were killed and over 50 injured when Kalashnikov-wielding Taliban suicide bombers stormed a crowded minority Shia mosque in Peshawar, opening fire and exploding bombs in a revenge attack. The attack came after the January suicide bombing inside a packed Shia mosque in Pakistan's Sindh province during the Friday prayers that killed 61 people, including children. PTI