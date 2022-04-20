Militant killed in Pulwama encounter, operation continues

Srinagar: A militant was killed by security forces in an encounter which ensued during a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in south Kashmir district of Pulwama on Thursday, a police spokesman said.

He said on a tip-off about the presence of militants, Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police, CRPF and Rashtriya Rifles (RR) launched a CASO at village Maghama, Tral, in Pulwama district in the wee hours.



After sealing all the exit points, security forces started house-to-house searches when they were fired upon by militants hiding there.



Security forces also retaliated and so far an unidentified militant was killed, he said adding the operation was going on when the reports last came in.



Meanwhile, additional security forces have been deployed in nearby areas to prevent any demonstration.

—UNI