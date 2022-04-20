    Menu
    Militant killed in Kashmir encounter

    April20/ 2022


    Srinagar: One terrorist has been killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces in South Kashmir's Shopian district on Friday, officials said.

    The gunbattle in Ganapora area started after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

    As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

    "One unidentified terrorist killed in Shopian encounter. Search is going on," police said.

    —IANS

