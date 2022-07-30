Srinagar: A militant was killed and two security personnel were wounded in an encounter in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.





The security forces had received information about the presence of militants at Wanigam Bala in Kreeri area of the district, following which a cordon-and-search operation was launched there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter when militants opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated.





The official said the identity and group affiliation of the slain militant was being ascertained.—PTI