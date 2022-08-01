‘Ecosystem fully damaged, efforts on to root it out completely; narco-terrorism big challenge’

Srinagar: J&K Lt governor Manoj Sinha said on Sunday that many areas have been cleared of militancy while efforts are on to wipe it out from the UT.

Addressing the passing out parade of 538 recruits in the police training school (Manigam) in the Ganderbal district, Sinha said, “Many areas have been cleared of militancy and its ecosystem stands fully damaged while efforts are on to root out militancy completely.”

Sinha said narco-terrorism needs to be rooted out as the menace is emerging as cancer in society.

“Narco-terrorism is emerging as the biggest challenge and if it is not dealt in time, it can take the shape of cancer. For eradicating militancy, you need to destroy all its offshoots and tools supporting it. A police force is fast learning the art of countering technical and social media propaganda through the same means,” he said.

“We have to counter the social media propaganda by using online means and the police force is working hard on that front,” Sinha said. —IANS