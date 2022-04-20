Milind Soman''s mom pulls off 15 push-ups in saree at the age of 81

Mumbai: Milind Somans mother is 81, but you would do a double take on that fact seeing her fitness level and stamina.

Actor-model-fitness enthusiast Milind has posted a video where his "Aai", or mother, expertly executes a round of push-ups -- that too clad in a saree!

Milind shared the video with a caption stating that he shot the video on July 3, his mother''s birthday, and that the "party" consisted of 15 push-ups and "a jaggery vanilla almond cake" baked by his wife Ankita Konwar.

"3rd July 2020. 81 amazing years celebrated with birthday in lockdown. Party with 15 pushups and a jaggery vanilla almond cake baked by @ankita_earthy. happy birthday Aai. keep smiling," he wrote.

Among those who commented was actor Arjun Rampal. "You are incredible," he wrote.

Actress Shilpa Shetty found it "inspiring".

A few days ago, Milind stepped outside his house and attempted pull-ups after a long time.

"Was able to do 12 pull-ups with great difficulty after so many days in lockdown shows how quickly our strengths, both physical and mental, deteriorate with lack of exercise. We don''t realise this till we are challenged," he shared.

--IANS