Milind Deora Joins Shiv Sena under Eknath Shinde's Leadership

Former Union Minister Milind Deora bids farewell to Congress after decades, officially aligns with Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena in Mumbai.

New Delhi: In a significant political development, Milind Deora, former Union minister, concluded his longstanding association with the Congress on Sunday.

The announcement of his formal induction into the Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, took place following a meeting between Deora and the Chief Minister at the official residence 'Varsha' in Mumbai.

—Input from Agencies