    India

    Milind Deora Joins Shiv Sena under Eknath Shinde's Leadership

    The Hawk
    January14/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    Former Union Minister Milind Deora bids farewell to Congress after decades, officially aligns with Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena in Mumbai.

    Milind Deora Joins Shiv Sena

    New Delhi: In a significant political development, Milind Deora, former Union minister, concluded his longstanding association with the Congress on Sunday. 

    The announcement of his formal induction into the Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, took place following a meeting between Deora and the Chief Minister at the official residence 'Varsha' in Mumbai.

    —Input from Agencies

