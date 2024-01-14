Milind Deora Concludes 55-Year Association with Congress; Set to Join Shiv Sena

Milind Deora, a senior Congress leader and son of party veteran Murli Deora, has officially terminated his 55-year association with the Congress. He is poised to join Shiv Sena, led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Deora expressed gratitude for the unwavering support over the years, citing the conclusion of a significant chapter in his political journey.

Mumbai: In a significant political development, senior Congress leader Milind Deora officially severed ties with the party on Sunday, marking the end of his family's 55-year relationship with the Indian National Congress. Deora, the son of Congress veteran Murli Deora, took to social media platform X to announce his resignation from the primary membership of @INCIndia. He is expected to join the Shiv Sena, led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, later this afternoon, according to reliable sources.



Expressing gratitude to party members for their steadfast support throughout his political journey, Deora stated, "Today marks the conclusion of a significant chapter in my political journey. I have tendered my resignation from the primary membership of @INCIndia, ending my family's 55-year relationship with the party."



Milind Deora, who served as the Union Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology and Shipping during the Congress tenure from 2012 to 2014, has been a prominent figure in the party. He also held the position of the former president of Mumbai Pradesh Congress Committee.



The seasoned politician expressed his discontent over the Shiv Sena (UBT) staking a claim to the Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency, which Deora had previously represented. The move signals a notable shift in Deora's political allegiance and sets the stage for his entry into the Shiv Sena fold.

