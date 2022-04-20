Miley Cyrus topless beach day out with Patrick Schwarzenegger

Miley Cyrus, who is known for her weird and racy outfits, went topless while enjoying a day out with her beau Patrick Schwarzenegger at a beach in Hawaii. The 22-year-old wore only skimpy black bikini bottoms on her getaway this week, reports dailymail.co.uk. The duo was spotted laughing and splashing water at each other and taking break to hug and kiss each other. Schwarzenegger showed off his physique in a pair of light blue swimming shorts. The couple has been romantically linked for the past three months.