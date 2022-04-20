Miley Cyrus launches transgender youth social media campaign

Los Angeles: Pop star Miley Cyrus is teaming up with bosses at Instagram to launch a campaign showcasing the issues facing transgender youth. The #InstaPride campaign will feature stories about young, transgender people, and the 22-year-old singer has turned photographer to post pictures of her subjects on the social media site. "I'm launching #InstaPride today, in partnership with @Instagram, to share stories of transgender and gender expansive people from around the country. "Over the next 2 weeks, you'll meet them and the people in their lives who support them, as we highlight their stories of resilience," she posted on Instagram. The new campaign comes days after she revealed that she opened up to her mother about her bisexuality when she was 14-year-old in a interview. The "Wrecking Ball" hitmaker also founded homeless charity Happy Hippie Foundation last year. PTI