Miley Cyrus gets emotional while singing 'Wrecking ball' at Super Bowl

Los Angeles: Singer Miley Cyrus, who gave a power-packed performance at the Super Bowl LV, choked while singing her popular track, Wrecking ball, said to be written for ex-husband, actor Liam Hemsworth.

While she performed on multiple tracks on Sunday, she needed an emotional stop when she started singing Wrecking ball. The singer choked and stopped immediately after starting the song, which was, reports eonline.com.

Before finishing the song, she told the crowd: "I wear a lot of glitter and I wear a lot of armor, but I also wear my heart on my sleeve, and it gets broken a lot."

The singer, who headlined Super Bowl LV's TikTok Tailgate at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, wore a cheerleader uniform in order to celebrate the kick-off of the football game in front of thousands of frontline workers who have already been vaccinated for Covid.

—IANS