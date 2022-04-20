Miley Cyrus and her love for topless selfies

When it comes to singer Miley Cyrus, bizarre is normal. Days after audience were treated to her peculiar sense of fashion at the recently concluded MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), Miley has taken to social media to post topless selfies. She shared two topless selfies with her Instagram followers -- one on Wednesday and one on Thursday, reports eonline.com. The first was what seemed like a "goodnight" picture, as the second one was captioned, "Mornin baff w KiKi." Both photographs were taken from the singer's bed. The singer was also spotted with hardly any clothes at the awards show on August 30, 2015, followed by a bold photoshoot for Interview magazine. E! News shared an exclusive first look at the magazine photographs, which featured Cyrus pleasuring herself while FaceTiming the photographer. The only text that accompanies the photograph reads: "Sometimes you have to reach out and touch someone-slash-yourself." The other pictures showed Cyrus topless, wearing a G-string and licking the floor -- all while FaceTiming.