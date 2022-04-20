Miley Cyrus' fashion love

Los Angeles: Pop star Miley Cyrus loves learning about fashion trends. According to celebrity stylist Alexis Knox, the �Wrecking Ball� hitmaker likes to keep in the know when it comes to emerging designers and is always looking to broaden her knowledge of the industry, reports femalefirst.co.uk "When we have worked together it's definitely been a collaboration, she's a true artist who has a vision in mind but respects everyone in her team for their artistry too,� she exclusively told BANG Showbiz. "She loves to learn and find out about new designers and trends coming through." added Knox. IANS