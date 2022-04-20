Mild quake hit parts of HP's Chamba

Shimla: Light tremors were felt in parts of Chamba on wee hours of Thursday, Shimla Met Office confirmed here.

Met Office Incharge Mr.Manmohan Singh said that an earthquake of 2.2 magnitude was recorded at 0154 hrs early today. He said that the epicenter of earthquake was located at Latitude of 32.7 degree North & Longitude of 76.1 degree East and at a depth of two km in the hills of Chamba district.

No loss of life or property has been reported.

A moderate quake hit the same region on Apr 6 as well.

UNI