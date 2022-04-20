Mila Kunis confirms marriage to Ashton Kutcher

Los Angeles: Actress Mila Kunis has confirmed that she has tied the knot with her fiance Ashton Kutcher. The 31-year-old "Jupiter Ascending" actress called the "Two and a Half Men" actor her "husband" during a new interview with The Telegraph's Luxury magazine, reported Ace Showbiz. "My husband is an incredibly hands-on dad. When my child was born, I was breast-feeding and he said, 'That's your connection. I want to change every diaper.' When we're in public, if it's a pee-pee diaper, you can change her at the table, but if it's a poo-poo diaper, you don't want to affect the people eating. So he's like, 'Err, I guess I'm going to the ladies' room to do it'," Kunis said. Kutcher indeed has been passionate about father's rights to have changing tables in men's restrooms. "The source of my ire is solely directed upon the businesses that consciously decide to install changing tables in women's restrooms, but not in the men's restrooms (and have no Family restrooms, either). They're fine with young children visiting their establishments, but if they soil themselves, there better be a woman around to take care of it," he lamented in Facebook earlier this year. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Wyatt, in October 2014. PTI