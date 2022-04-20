Mike Hussey to work with South Africa at Cricket World Cup

Sydney: Cricket Australia has confirmed former Australia batsman Mike Hussey will work with South Africa in a consultancy role during the Cricket World Cup. In a post on its website today, Cricket Australia says that Hussey's manager had confirmed the 2007 World Cup-winner will attend some training sessions and give advice to the Proteas on how to play in Australian conditions. South Africa coach Russell Domingo had earlier announced the appointment. Domingo said: "We've had some discussions with Mike Hussey about him joining us on a consultancy process." He said the 39-year-old Hussey was "a middle order batter of immense experience and knows conditions very well in Australia. He'll play a very low-key role in the background." PTI