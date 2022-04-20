Mika Singh to judge talent hunt show 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa'

Mumbai:Bollywood playback singer Mika Singh is set to judge the upcoming season of the reality singing show "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa". The new instalment of the show, which returns after a hiatus of three years, will be hosted by the singer-actor Aditya Narayan. The "Gandi Baat" singer said he is excited about his assignment. "I have followed the previous seasons of the show and I'm aware of the kind of talent that the show has thrown up over the years. The show beautifully captures their journey from starting off as raw, unpolished diamonds to emerging as well-rounded, professional singers," Mika said in a statement. "I'm really looking forward to judging the show and will certainly try to mentor the contestants of this season in the best possible manner," he added. The hunt for the country's best singers has spanned across 14 cities including Lucknow, Chandigarh, Nagpur, Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai Bangalore and others. The series will be telecast after the end of another reality competition show show, "India's Best Dramebaaz", on Zee TV.