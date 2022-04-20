Portuguese rider Miguel Oliveira won the Italian Moto3 Grand Prix at Mugello on Sunday for his first success at this level. The 20-year-old KTM motorcyclist beat home Honda`s world championship leader Danny Kent, the Briton had started on pole, with another KTM rider Romano Penati of Italy third. AFP
Miguel Oliveira wins Italian Moto3 Grand Prix
April20/ 2022
