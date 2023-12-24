Migration In Uttarakhand: A Dual-Edged Sword

Dehradun (The Hawk): In Uttarakhand's mountainous regions, migration is becoming increasingly problematic. Triggered by a lack of job opportunities, healthcare, and educational facilities, a significant portion of the state's youth is relocating. This exodus is leaving villages, farms, and traditional hillside structures desolate. As per the 2016-17 Economic Survey, Uttarakhand ranks second in India for highest migration, showing a worrying increase from 2.4 percent in 1991-2001 to 4.5 percent in 2001-2011. The 2019-20 Economic Survey cites economic imbalance, agricultural decline, and rural distress as primary causes.

Between 2001-2011, data shows that over 383,000 people migrated from 6,338 villages. Many temporarily migrate for work but do not permanently return, leading to the gradual abandonment of their ancestral homes. The majority of these migrants are young adults aged 26-35, seeking better opportunities elsewhere.

Approximately 50 percent of this migration is for employment, followed by education (15 percent) and healthcare (8 percent). Conflicts with wildlife and dissatisfaction with local conditions also contribute. Despite governmental efforts, such as the Home Stay Scheme and Veer Chandra Singh Gadwali Scheme, and employment promises during the COVID-19 pandemic, the issue persists.

While migration presents challenges for rural areas, it benefits urban employers. Migrants, often willing to work for lower wages, contribute significantly to urban productivity. This disparity highlights the exploitation of these workers, who leave their homes out of necessity rather than choice.

The state's picturesque landscape, a hub for tourism and adventure sports, offers potential for job creation. However, effective and sustainable planning is crucial to harness these opportunities. Meanwhile, the impact on rural areas is stark, with many villages turning into ghost towns. Government initiatives like the free grain scheme have further diminished agricultural activity.

Personal stories, like that of Mohan Pathak from Bhadina, who once thrived on his orange orchard, or Devki Devi from Berinag, who laments the inadequacy of local education for competitive employment, illustrate the issue's depth. The trend of entire families migrating following one member's departure is common, as noted by Bageshwar shopkeeper Guddu Karnataka.

Former IPS officer Dr. Girza Kishore Pathak reflects on the unchanged conditions in these villages over years, pointing to the inadequate amenities as a primary migration driver. The allure of quick money in cities often turns to disillusionment, yet the cycle continues.

According to a January 2022 report by the Center for Monitoring Indian Economy, India's unemployment rate, heavily contributed to by hill state youths, stands alarmingly at 53 million. This not only exacerbates rural depopulation but also enables the private sector's exploitation of migrant workers.

To break this cycle, it's imperative to develop local employment opportunities, improve education and healthcare, and provide accessible loans and markets in rural areas. This approach could help mitigate the ongoing migration crisis, balancing the needs of both rural and urban sectors. —Prem Prakash Upadhyay