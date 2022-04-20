Migrants Keep Flocking The Hills

Gairsain: Migrants continue to be homegrown because of the Corona crisis. With the help of Uttarakhand government, migrants are reaching their homes. Since the start of the lockdown, more than 900 expatriates have returned to their homes. The joy of reaching their homes can be clearly seen on the faces of the migrants. All the migrants are happy with the arrangements of Uttarakhand government and administration and are thanking Uttarakhand government and administration for reaching home in this time of crisis.

SDM Garrison Kaustubh Mishra informed that all the migrants coming from the Red Zone identified by the Government of India are being quarantined. Apart from this, suspicious people are also being kept in Quarantine. As of now, 314 migrants have been housed in the Quarantine Center set up in the Bhararisain Assembly Residential Complex, besides 60 people have been housed in the Polytechnic campus Quarantine Center of Garsain. Has been provided. Appropriate arrangements have been made for food, drinking water, accommodation, essential goods etc. for those accommodated in the facility centers. On the other hand, Medical Superintendent Garsain Mani Bhushan Pant said that samples of 7 people living in Center were taken and sent to Srinagar testing lab, whose report has been negative. Till now the health status of all the persons is normal and 34 people have been discharged on completion of the quarantine period.