Gairsain (Chamoli): Migrants continue to return home because of the Corona epidemic. 460 migrants from Ahmedabad and Rajasthan reached Gauchar late Saturday night. On sunday, all the expatriates left for their village where they would remain home quarantined for 2 weeks. Till now 11078 migrants of the district chamoli have returned home . Out of this, 4532 migrants have been taken by state government to Chamoli. According to the instructions of District Magistrate Swati S Bhadauria, thermal screening and medical checkup are being done in the staging area created in Gauchar Mela ground when migrants enter the district border. As soon as possible arrangements have been made in Gauchar for all the migrants. So far 43 people have been sent blood samples from Chamoli district to check the corona virus infection. Of which 34 sample reports have come negative. While a patient has been admitted in isolation ward of Kovid Health Center Gopeshwar as a precaution. 931 migrants facility quarantined in Gauchar, Karnaprayag, Mandal, Garsain, Gwaladam, Joshimath Bharadisain, Peepalkoti, to prevent infection from Kovid. Apart from this, 5017 people have been home quarantined. 23 mobile medical teams set up for health testing are doing medical checkup of migrants from house to house. To deal with this crisis, 18 Block and City Response Teams have been formed by District Magistrate Swati S Bhadauria. By which 8182 people have been contacted.

Cases have been registered against 2 persons under epidemic act, 49 under CRPC, 41 under DM Act, 193 under Police Act for violating lockdown in the district. While 409 challans and 66 vehicles have been seized.