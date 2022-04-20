Migrant Workers From Moradabd Reluctant To Leave Home Town For Work Due To COVID-19 Spread

Moradabad: Due to the spread of coronavirus, many migrants in Moradabad now do not want to return to their workplaces outside their home town.

However, while staying at their homes they are now worried for livelihood as there are not many jobs available for them in the small city.

"I will not go anywhere now. It was difficult for me to reach Moradabad from Mumbai. I had borrowed money from somebody to return home. I do not have a job now and now my only worry is to run my household," said Atin, a labour while speaking to ANI.

"I did not get anything to eat while traveling from Mumbai. But I am happy that I have reached home and will live with my mother. I will not go outside this place now," said Akash, another migrant labourer who has returned from Mumbai.

Notably, Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal has asked the District Collectors of the country to prepare a list of stranded labourers and destination, and apply it to railways through State nodal officer.

Indian Railways has got the capacity to run almost 300 Shramik special trains a day. —ANI