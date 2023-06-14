Migrant workers from Chattisgarh crushed to death under JCB in K'taka

Raichur: According to reports released by the police on Wednesday, three migrant labourers from the state of Chattisgarh were killed after a JCB vehicle ran over them in the Raichur district of Karnataka.

The victims were named as Vishnu, who was 26, Shivaram, who was 28, and Balram, who was 30.

The event occurred in Neelavanji village on late Tuesday night.

According to the police, the victim were part of a team that came to the village to drill a borewell at a farm.

After finishing the drilling, they slept on the muddy road that led to the farm.

Unaware of their presence, the driver of the JCB vehicle mowed them to death.

Devadurga police have visited the spot and taken up the investigation.—Inputs from Agencies