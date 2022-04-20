Migrant labourer ends life due to financial trouble

Banda (UP): A migrant labourer committed suicide in Gangapurva village here reportedly over economic hardship, police said on Monday.

The body of Dharmendra (32) was found hanging from a plum tree on Sunday, Shashi Kumar Pandey, SHO, Girwa Police Station said.

He said Dharmendra was working as a labourer in Delhi and had returned to his village in April following the lockdown imposed due to coronavirus.

Gyan Singh, younger brother of the deceased, said Dharmendra was worried as he could not get a job card and their sister's marriage was fixed.

Singh said his brother was facing financial troubles and took the extreme step.

The SHO said the matter is being investigated.

—PTI