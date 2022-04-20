Migrant Laborers Should Be Given Free Of Cost Travel Facility: Ram Govind Chaudhary

Lucknow: Accusing the officials of hiding the actual COVID-19 figures, senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Ram Govind Chaudhary on Monday demanded that the government increase the testing capacity and bear the travel cost of migrant labourers.

In a statement, the Leader of Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly cited a letter written to state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while saying that only 2,100 samples are being tested everyday for novel coronavirus which is very low. The accurate number of patients will only be ascertained if there is an arrangement for adequate testing and then it can be stopped from reaching a critical level.

He alleged that it had come to his cognizance that the officials were deliberately trying to hide the actual number of infected patients. He claimed that it is even being said that to hide the actual figures, the administration is even conducting the last rites without telling anyone. If these reports are true then this is very dangerous and self-harming.

Those who are hiding COVID-19 deaths are the enemies of society, he said, adding that by playing with the figures or hiding numbers, Coronavirus will not go away, rather a more serious situation will arise.

The SP leader said that due to the lockdown, lakhs of migrant laborers are facing a crisis of livelihood. The government had announced that they will be brought back to their homes free of cost but no plan-based or substantial arrangements have been done to bring them back. The people, who were sent on trains, were charged for their journeys, two days back which is extremely condemnable.

If the government is not able to fend for them despite having crores in the assistance fund, the Samajwadi Party is ready to bear the travel cost of these migrant laborers, he claimed.

Mr Chaudhary said that there was still no accurate estimate of how many migrant laborers will come to UP from other states and where they will be quarantined for 14 days.

The helpline numbers which are being promoted by the officials are not picked up when the needy people dial them and even if they are answered, the official or employee that is posted on them passes the buck by telling them to contact another person, he averred. Mr Chaudhary demanded that there should be an arrangement for free of cost travel for migrant laborers, better facilities be made available at quarantine centers, testing capacity should be widened, the infected individuals should be administered proper treatment after revealing the accurate numbers so that there is no crisis and people can understand the seriousness of the situation and stay safe. UNI