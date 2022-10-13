MiG 29K Crashes Over Sea Off Goa, Pilot Ejects Safely

New Delhi: A MiG 29K on a routine sortie over the sea off Goa developed a technical malfunction while returning to base and crashed over the sea. The pilot ejected safely and has been recovered in a swift Search and Rescue Operation. A Board of Inquiry (BoI) has been ordered to investigate the cause of the incident. The pilot has recovered and is stable. "The twin-engine MiG-29K crashed over the sea after it developed a technical malfunction while returning to base. The pilot ejected safely and has been recovered in a swift search & rescue operation. He is reported to be in stable condition," Indian Navy stated. The Navy said it has ordered a Board of Inquiry (BoI) to investigate the cause of the incident. The Indian Navy is the world`s only operator of the MiG-29K fighter aircraft acquired from Russia along with Admiral Gorshkov renamed INS Vikramaditya in India. The safety record of the MiG-29Ks has not been very good. The force is now looking at the procurement of 25-26 foreign fighter aircraft for operations from the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant commissioned recently by the Prime Minister in Kochi. The MiG-29s are deployed in Goa at the naval base INS Hansa.

Earlier as well in 2020, 2019 and 2018, MiG-29 crashes were reported on February 23, 2020 and on November 16, 2019. The first loss of an Indian MiG-29K occurred in 2018.

—ANI

