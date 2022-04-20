Midnight horror: Family returning from Ghaziabad robbed at gunpoint

New Delhi: A family was robbed on gunpoint at Sarai Kale Khan in South East Delhi when it was returning after attending a party in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

The robbers intercepted the victim family's car in a Swift and allegedly robbed them of jewellery and Rupees 40,000. A robbery case has been registered in this regard at Sunlight colony.

The police received a PCR call at around 2:45 am on Friday from a woman who said that someone had robbed them at gunpoint. Immediately the police team from South east Delhi reached the spot and recorded the statement of the complainant.

As per the statement, complainant Amit Arora stated that he works as transporter and resides in Rohini. He along with his wife Megha Arora, friends Rohit Sharma and his wife Garima sharma , were going to Rohini after a party at Indirapuram, Ghaziabad.

At around 1:15 AM he reached at IP Park, Sarai Kale Khan, towards ITO, in front of Shanti Stupa, he stopped his car and went to urinate. In the meanwhile, a Swift car came and stopped in front of his car. Three persons stepped down from that car and threatened him. One of them pulled out a gun and placed it on his stomach and his accomplish brandished a knife.

The complainant allegedly handed over his gold Kada, gold chain, 2 gold rings, one watch, and Rs 40,000 cash to them.

The complainant managed to note the last four digits of the registration number of the Swift car as 7805.

"The CCTV footage of the area is being checked. The details of car are being obtained. Witnesses are being examined under section 161 Cr.P.C and the crime scene being re-created. Criminals of similar modus operandi are being checked," RP Meena, DCP South East Delhi, said.

—IANS