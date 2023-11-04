Midnight earthquake kills 128 in Nepal

Kathmandu: At least 128 people were killed in a strong 6.4 magnitude earthquake that originated in Nepal's Jajarkot district Friday midnight. The earthquake had its epicentre at the Jajarkot district's Lamidanda.

Eighty people were killed and more than 140 people sustained injuries in the Jajarkot and Rukum districts of Western Nepal, according to state-run Nepal Television.

Overall 128 people were killed in the country.

The impact of the quake that took place 11.47 pm Friday was felt in Kathmandu and surrounding districts, and even up to New Delhi in neighbouring India.

Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal 'Prachanda' headed towards the incident site with a medical team Saturday morning. Both Nepal Army and Nepal Police personnel have been mobilised to carry out rescue works, officials said.

—PTI