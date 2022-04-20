Middle-aged farmer dies after taking poison in UP''s Banda

Banda (UP): A 45-year-old farmer allegedly ended his life by consuming poison here, police said on Saturday.

Chilla police station SHO Vijay Singh said, "Munna Nishad (45), a resident of Chakla village, had consumed a poisonous substance on Friday in his agriculture field. He was rushed to a government hospital in a serious condition, where he died during treatment."

The farmer''s body was handed over to his family members after a post-mortem was done and the matter is being probed, the policeman added.

Santosh Nishad, the brother of the deceased farmer, said that Munna''s son is working in a private firm in Goa. In the morning, Munna called up his son and asked him to send in some money to run the house. "What answer his son gave is not known. After this, he went to his agriculture field and consumed poison," Santosh said.

In another similar incident, which took place in Maherh village of the district, SHO of Kamasin police station Vinod Kumar Singh said Sunaina (17) consumed poison and later died during medical treatment. The reasons leading to the suicide are yet to be ascertained. PTI