Microsoft Wanted to Buy Facebook but Zuckerberg Said No

Microsoft spent $26.2 billion to take over LinkedIn and if you think the software giant is spending too much money, here�s something that could make you change your mind. Redmond was ready to pay almost as much money on taking over Facebook a long time when the social network wasn�t really this popular, but according to recent reports, it was Mark Zuckerberg who refused the deal. Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer revealed in an interview with CNBC on Friday that his company was interested in buying Facebook when it was �itsy-bitsy� and the amount of money it would have paid reached $24 billion. Zuckerberg refused though and judging from where Facebook is right now, he clearly made the right decision. �Oh I think $24 billion when the company was itsy-bitsy and he said no. And I respect that,� Ballmer, who is now the owner of the Los Angeles Clippers, revealed.

Ballmer�s statements come in line with previous revelations made by David Kirkpatrick in his 2010 book called �The Facebook Effect.� �Microsoft [would] acquire a small stake in Facebook at a $15 billion valuation. Then, Microsoft would have the option, every six months, to buy another 5 percent of Facebook. A complete takeover of the company would take 5 to 7 years,� he said. Ballmer also revealed that he �never wanted to buy Twitter,� explaining that although this service cannot be replaced by any other substitute right now, there was no interest in it. �I have never, ever, ever wanted to buy Twitter myself. I got a good life right now. I don't need to do that. I�m having a lot of fun with the Clips. I'm having a lot of fun with my wife, doing some stuff at the Ballmer Group that we think is fun philanthropically,� he explained. Steve Ballmer, however, is one of the biggest shareholders of Twitter, after previously holding the position of Microsoft CEO between 2000 and 2014. � Bogdan Popa /�softpedia