Microsoft Surface Pro 7: Enjoy optimum work-life balance

New Delhi: There is no denying the fact that Microsoft Surface laptops have given wings to the hardware dream Microsoft once harboured with its smartphones (remember Lumia) but could not beat the likes of Apple and the whole Android lot.

Surface laptops, however, have written a definite success story for the company and India has been a growing market for these devices ever since these arrived on the scene.

With social distancing norms now firmly in place, Microsoft is witnessing a strong commercial demand for its existing Surface laptops in India. Driven by the needs of remote working, the company has brought a new Surface line-up (Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3) to the country for both the enterprises and individual professionals at home.

The ultra-light Surface Pro 7 is available in Platinum and Matte Black colours in these variants: Surface Pro i3/4 GB/128GB for Rs 72,999; Surface Pro i5/8GB/128GB for Rs 88,999; Surface Pro i5/8GB /256GB for Rs 116,999 and Surface Pro i7/16GB/256GB for Rs 141,999.



Why is the 12.3-inch Surface Pro 7 with PixelSense Display (i5/8GB/256GB configuration) an ideal choice for a Pro? Let us find out.

With Quad-core 10th Gen Intel Core series i5 processors, 256GB SSD, both USB-C and USB-A ports for displays and docks, Windows 10 Pro (1 month trial for new Microsoft Office 365 customers), Intel Iris Plus Graphics, Surface Type Cover Port and compatibility with Surface Dial off screen interaction – the device is a powerhouse for your daily office work from home.

Weighing 775 grams, the 2-in-1 is set to modernize your workplace with connected experiences from Surface and Microsoft 365.



The advanced security management capabilities of Windows 10 Pro are built into Surface devices, making them reliable, protected, and easy to deploy and manage.

Redesigned from the inside out, Surface Pro 7 is more powerful than ever with the latest Intel chip, making it 2.3 times faster than previous generations.

The device will easily give you eight work hours at home on single charge. It officially offers up to 10.5 hours of battery life (for typical Surface device usage).



Surface Pro 7 offers more options for connecting to displays, docking stations or charging accessories with an updated port selection of USB-A, USB-C and Surface Connect.

Transforming from laptop to tablet with the innovative, built-in kickstand and removable Surface Signature Type Cover, you can jot down ideas in a more natural way.

With Surface Type Cover keyboard (priced separately), you receive a protective screen cover, along with a fold-out keyboard which is as brilliant as a laptop keyboard.



Do not miss on the crisp, clear audio with Dolby Audio premium sound on this 2-in-1.

Conclusion: As work from home becomes new normal for millions, Surface Pro 7 comes as a refreshing choice among premium business laptops.

If you're a clamshell laptop user, this device offers the best-in-class experience.



(Nishant Arora can be reached at nishant.a@ians.in)

--IANS