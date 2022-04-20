Microsoft rolls out touch-friendly Office apps preview for Windows 10

Washington: Microsoft has released the preview versions of its Office applications for Windows 10 that are designed to accept touch inputs and work across phones and tablets. According to TechCrunch, the desktop edition of office, Office 2016, will also be shipped this year. Microsoft's new operating system Windows 10 is designed to work across all devices. The touch friendly build was announced after Microsoft introduced Office versions for Android and iOS . The cross-platform, touch friendly build works on phones as well as tablets. ANI