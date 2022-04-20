Microsoft opens Project xCloud beta signups in 11 European nations

San Francisco: Microsoft has announced to open its game-streaming service xCloud game streaming beta to 11 more countries across Europe.

Originally, the xCloud preview was launched in the US, the UK and South Korea back in September, and it is expanding to Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Spain and Sweden.

"We know gaming is an important way for people to remain connected, particularly during these times of social distancing, but we also recognize how internet bandwidth has been impacted with strain on regional networks as large volumes of people responsibly stay home and go online," Catherine Gluckstein, head of product for Project xCloud said in a statement on Tuesday.

"It has been said too many times, but it is true we are living in unprecedented times due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. Here at Xbox, we look to our products to bring joy and connection at all times and particularly during these weeks and months when we''re asked to stay at home," Gluckstein added.

Microsoft has started registration for Android customers in these countries and is asking players those want to participate in preview to sign up.

The software giant also recently started testing xCloud for iPhone and iPad devices.

--IANS