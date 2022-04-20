Microsoft felicitates Wipro with Supplier of the Year Award

Washington: Indian IT major Wipro has been felicitated by Microsoft with 'Supplier of the Year award' for demonstrating excellence across multiple disciplines. "Wipro demonstrated excellence at Microsoft across multiple disciplines including Process Transformation, Product Quality Improvement, and Cost Optimisation Efficiency Improvement and Automation," Microsoft said in a statement. Through Wipro's long history and broad engagement with Microsoft, it has repeatedly shown that it strives for excellence in everything it does for Microsoft, the company said. "Microsoft would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge our Supplier of the Year award recipient Wipro Technologies," the statement said as the company also announced several other awards. Winners of the 2015 MSP Excellence Awards were nominated by employees of Microsoft in various business units, MSP suppliers and Microsoft Procurement Professionals. Award winners were based on excellence in a number of areas, including quality, value, service and innovation. Winners were announced during the 13th Annual MSP Summit on Microsoft's main corporate campus in Redmond, Washington. "I am very pleased to recognise this year's Supplier Program Excellence Award winners for their outstanding performance," said Mike Simms, general manager and chief procurement officer at Microsoft. "Every year our suppliers continue to impress us with their commitment to excellence, innovation and collaboration. The award recipients delivered high-impact results and contributed to the success of Microsoft. On behalf of Microsoft, I want to thank the award winners for their significant contributions and partnership and also acknowledge all of the nominees," Simms said. PTI