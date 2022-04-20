Microsoft announces list of devices that will be able to run Windows 10 preview soon

Washington: Microsoft has announced a second round of devices that will be able to run the latest builds of Windows 10 wherein the list has expanded considerably. According to the Verge, Microsoft opened up its Windows 10 Technical Preview to Windows Phone users last month, but only a scant few Lumia devices were supported. However, there will be a few devices still where the preview will not be available including the Lumia 930 and HTC Windows Phone devices. Dual-SIM features along with Messaging lacks, search, message drafts, voice notes, spam filters, support for multiple attachments, and other features are severely lacking in the Windows 10 Technical Preview. The next Windows 10 build will likely come out next week. ANI