Microsoft and Apollo Hospitals to use AI for early detection of cardiac diseases

Microsoft has announced the expansion of the Microsoft Intelligent Network for eyecare (MINE), now AI Network for Healthcare, to create an AI-focused network in cardiology, in partnership with Apollo Hospitals.

The AI Network for healthcare is part of Microsoft Healthcare NExT aimed to accelerate healthcare innovation through artificial intelligence and cloud computing.

The partnership between Microsoft and Apollo will work to develop and deploy new machine learning models to predict patient risk for heart disease and assists doctors on treatment plans. The team is already working on an AI-powered Cardio API (application program interface) platform, a company release said.

"AI Network for healthcare aims to democratise artificial intelligence by empowering healthcare providers with faster, intuitive and predictable solutions and reducing the disease burden. Our unique partnership with Apollo brings together our learnings in artificial intelligence and machine learning areas and Apollo's experience and expertise in cardiology. The systems of intelligence we create can change the lives of patients and the work of medical practitioners enabling accessible healthcare to all," said Peter Lee, Corporate Vice President, AI & Research, Microsoft.

"This collaboration marks a paradigm shift for patients and the management of non-communicable diseases the world over. This collaboration with Microsoft's path-breaking technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning will help better predict, prevent and manage heart disease in the country. While we commence this in India, we will validate the algorithms and work towards creating a global consortium to tackle multiple conditions in cardiovascular disease," said Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals.