Microsoft's Windows 10 will let users flip 'middle finger emoji'

Washington: Windows 10 appears to be Microsoft's most ambitious project with the company declaring that it hoped to run its upcoming operating software on one million devices. However, the tech giant has now taken it a step further by introducing a middle finger emoji in Windows 10. According to The Verge, there's not just one middle finger emoji to help users flip a friend off but six emojis covering diverse skin tones. The move has made Microsoft the first tech company to include the middle finger in an operating system. Google and Apple do not support the emoji in their respective operating software as yet. Microsoft has also made several changes to closely align its set of emoji with the characters found in iOS. ANI