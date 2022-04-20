Microsoft's Teams available to all Office 365 users for free

New York: Software giant Microsoft has rolled out its collaboration and communication platform Teams to all its 85 million monthly active users of Office 365 for free.





A limited preview of Teams was rolled out in November last year and was positioned as a rival to Slack.





According to a report in TechCrunch on Tuesday, Teams is also available to Microsoft`s suite of cloud services and apps as a web app and native apps for Windows, iOS and Android.





"The shift to modern working styles that are open and transparent by default are part of our core philosophy of one size does not fit all," Mira Lane, Microsoft Teams` User experience design (UX) lead was quoted as saying.





The company also announced 150 integrations with third-party services like Asana, Zendesk and Hootsuite, alongside the ability to chat, security services, customisation options and more.





According to the Microsoft, the Teams preview has had 50,000 organisations sign up and try out the service.





"The basic interface follows a lot of what you might already know for workplace collaboration products, which are often based around a left rail that lists discussion groups, and the main stream to the right that charts conversations," the report noted.





