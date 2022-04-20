Micromax tops Indian smartphone market ranking; Samsung refutes claim

New Delhi: Samsung has been dethroned as the nation's largest smartphone vendor by homegrown handset maker Micromax, research firm Canalys said, but the Korean giant disputed this saying it still remains at the top. Micromax has captured 22 percent share in the India smartphone market in terms of shipment in the October-December 2014 quarter. Samsung was pushed to the number two slot with 20 percent share, as per the Canalys report. However, Samsung refuted the Canalys report saying it had 34.3 percent market share in the Indian smartphone market as per GfK data, which is based on actual sales numbers, putting it ahead of the domestic rival. Snubbing Canalys for "inaccuracy" in data, Samsung said that market research firm GfK gives actual sales figures, which is why it is preferred by the industry. "We disagree with Canalys. We are not sure of the accuracy of the numbers (of Canalys). One is about shipments (Canalys) and the other reflects consumer sales (GfK). There is a reason that the industry syndicates and prefers GfK data," Samsung India VP Marketing (Mobile business) Asim Warsi told PTI. GfK numbers are more scientific and reflect retail sales. Therefore, they are closest to consumers and show Samsung's leadership in the smartphone segment, he added. Canalys said that in the October-December quarter, the Gurgaon-headquartered Micromax controlled 22 percent market share in smartphones shipments in India -- one of the world's largest market for handsets -- beating Samsung which had 20 percent market share. "Micromax has remarkably ousted Samsung to become the first domestic vendor to take the top spot in the Indian smartphone market, the third largest in the world," Canalys said. Micromax's flagship line of products has very effectively targeted the USD 150-200 (Rs 9,000-12,000) segment with products like Canvas Nitro and Canvas Hue, it added. During the last quarter of 2014 in India, 23 percent of the shipments were of devices priced under USD 100 (Rs 6,000), while 41 percent were of devices in the USD 100-200 bracket (Rs 6,000-12,000), Canalys said. According to Samsung, GfK data states that its volume market share during the quarter was 34.3 percent and the value market share was 35.8 percent. Reacting to the news Warsi further said, �In the entire year 2014, we continued to lead the market with innovative and exciting offerings. Our volume market share in the smartphone market in the year was 35.7 percent, which is more than double than that of the next player, while our value share was 40.2 percent, which is more than four times the next player. The GfK data is based on actual retail sales in 50,000-plus population cities.� Over the last few quarters, Samsung has gradually lost its market share in India to domestic players like Micromax, Lava, Karbonn as well as global rivals like Motorola and Xiaomi. Globally too, Samsung has been facing tough competition from Apple and Chinese tech major Xiaomi. PTI