Microfinance Sector wholeheartedly welcomes RBI's measures

Kolkata: Industry association and RBI recognized self-regulatory organization,

MFIN (Microfinance Institutions Network), today welcomed the measures announced by the

RBI to minimize the impact of Covid 19 on the lives of 5.6 crore microfinance borrowers

across India.

MFIN had made an industry representation earlier based on the anticipated impact of

Covid 19. Speaking on this, MFIN Chairperson, Manoj Kumar Nambiar said, " The industry

concerns have been addressed with the back to back facility of three months moratorium

on loan repayments beginning March to May 20 and measures taken to infuse additional

liquidity in the country's financial system."

"We appreciate the Government's and the RBI's wholehearted efforts to minimize the

impact of Covid 19 through the economic package announced yesterday and today. We,

in turn, will use this facility through our member entities to help our stressed borrowers.

With our wide distribution network, we are gearing up to play a pivotal role in making

credit available at the bottom of the pyramid where it is required the most," Nambier said.

Harsh Shrivastava, MFIN CEO said, "We work with the low income and excluded

segments of our society; populations which are easily impacted by any crisis and have no

safety nets. In acknowledging the need for credit to keep flowing to the stressed areas of

the economy and in providing the right support, the RBI has boosted our industry's

confidence tremendously. "

The microfinance sector provides unsecured, small loans to the underserved segment of

the society across 32 states in India.

With a network of 40,000 branches and workforce of 3 lakh people having an enormous

connect with over 5.6 Cr Low Income Households (LIHs), the industry stands the closest

to the LIHs to understand the impact, how they are coping and what they need most.

In the wake of the virus outbreak, the industry has completely suspended all collections

and disbursements. The industry is using its long-standing customer connect to spread

the awareness about Covid -19.

—UNI