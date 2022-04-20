Microfinance Sector wholeheartedly welcomes RBI's measures

Kolkata: Industry association and RBI recognized self-regulatory organization,
MFIN (Microfinance Institutions Network), today welcomed the measures announced by the
RBI to minimize the impact of Covid 19 on the lives of 5.6 crore microfinance borrowers
across India.
MFIN had made an industry representation earlier based on the anticipated impact of
Covid 19. Speaking on this, MFIN Chairperson, Manoj Kumar Nambiar said, " The industry
concerns have been addressed with the back to back facility of three months moratorium
on loan repayments beginning March to May 20 and measures taken to infuse additional
liquidity in the country's financial system."
"We appreciate the Government's and the RBI's wholehearted efforts to minimize the
impact of Covid 19 through the economic package announced yesterday and today. We,
in turn, will use this facility through our member entities to help our stressed borrowers.
With our wide distribution network, we are gearing up to play a pivotal role in making
credit available at the bottom of the pyramid where it is required the most," Nambier said.
Harsh Shrivastava, MFIN CEO said, "We work with the low income and excluded
segments of our society; populations which are easily impacted by any crisis and have no
safety nets. In acknowledging the need for credit to keep flowing to the stressed areas of
the economy and in providing the right support, the RBI has boosted our industry's
confidence tremendously. "
The microfinance sector provides unsecured, small loans to the underserved segment of
the society across 32 states in India.
With a network of 40,000 branches and workforce of 3 lakh people having an enormous
connect with over 5.6 Cr Low Income Households (LIHs), the industry stands the closest
to the LIHs to understand the impact, how they are coping and what they need most.
In the wake of the virus outbreak, the industry has completely suspended all collections
and disbursements. The industry is using its long-standing customer connect to spread
the awareness about Covid -19.
—UNI