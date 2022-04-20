Microbiologists share their views on 'future challenges during the pandemic' at AIIMS Rishikesh

Rishikesh (The Hawk): Microbiologists shared their views on 'future challenges during the pandemic' by e-conference held at AIIMS Rishikesh. The conference was organized through virtual medium.

The 17th e-conference in the Department of Microbiology of AIIMS Rishikesh was organized under the auspices of UP-UK MICROCON- 20-21 Association of Medical Microbiologists UP-UK Chapter. In this conference 213 delegates participated from various states.

Professor Ravikant, Director AIIMS said that serious research is needed on covid-19 and all other infectious diseases. Pro. Ravikant said that every microbiologist should be clinically oriented. Professor Manoj Gupta, Dean Academic said that the role of microbiologists is very important during any infectious disease or epidemic.

In the first session 'Workshop on various 5 subjects on MALDI-TOF, IFA, CBNAAT, TMA Covid-19 testing, and sequencing. While in the second session, lectures on 7 subjects were presented on Tuberculosis, encephalitis, antimicrobial surveillance and covid-19 etc.

Professor Pratima Gupta HOD of Microbiology and Chairperson of Organizing Committee said that the conference was organized with the objective of sharing the views and experiences of all microbiologists on medical issues. Dr. Balaram Ji Omar Additional Professor Microbiology and Secretary of the Organizing Committee described the e-conference as a special benefit. Dr. Balram said that on the basis of the experiences gained from each other by the conference, microbiologists will get a new direction for diagnosis of infection of various diseases.

Dr. Balaram said that this year's UC Chaturvedi Oration Award was given to Dr. V.L. Nag. Apart from this, Dr. Ayyagiri Award and Prof. Asha Mathur Award was given to Dr. Shweta Singh and Dr. Ankita SGPGIMS Lucknow. Whereas, awards related to various sections of poster and microbiology were given to Dr. Shasi Rekha, Dr. Arpana Singh, Dr. Pratiksha Kamboj and Dr. Vanya Singh of AIIMS Rishikesh. Apart from this.Md. Zulfikar Ali TMU Uttar Pradesh and Dr. Manorama Yadav RML Lucknow were also awarded.

In the conference, besides the organizing committee Professor Neelam Kayastha, Dr. Yogendra Mathuria, Dr. Deep Jyoti Kalita, Dr. Mohit Bhatia, Dr. Vishwajit and Dr. Amber etc. Dr. Mastan Singh Chairman, Dr. GC Upadhyay Vice President and Dr. Rungmayi Secretary of IAMM etc. were present.



