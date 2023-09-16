Micro-finance staffer thrashed for misbehaving with woman in K’taka

Koppal (Karnataka): A micro-finance company staffer was thrashed for allegedly misbehaving with a married woman in Halebandiharlapura village in this district of the state, sources said on Saturday.

The accused identified as Yamanurappa, is a staffer attached to Godavari Micro-Finance Company. The accused had set his eyes on Nagamma and planned to lure her.

When Nagamma was sanctioned a loan as per the procedure, he objected to it and allegedly asked her to spend a day with him.

Following the development, Nagamma, her mother, thrashed Yamanurappa with their footwear in the village.

The incident has created tension in the village and local police are yet to file a case in this regard.

A video of Nagamma assaulting the micro-finance company staffer has gone viral on social media.

—IANS