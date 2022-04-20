Michelle Obama and daughters to visit Britain, Italy

Washington: Michelle Obama will travel to Britain next week to meet Prime Minister David Cameron and Prince Harry, before heading to Italy to attend the 2015 Milan Expo, the White House said Friday. The first lady, who is visiting with her teenaged daughters Malia and Sasha and her mother Marian Robinson, will fly to London on Monday to attend an event supporting her Let Girls Learn initiative. The campaign aims to give girls around the world better access to education, an issue Obama has already raised on trips to Japan and Cambodia. Obama will visit the Mulberry School for Girls in London, where she is due to take part in a discussion alongside former Australian prime minister Julia Gillard. She will then head to Downing Street to meet Cameron and Prince Harry, before on Wednesday going to Milan, where a world exposition is being held in the northern Italian city. As part of her Let`s Move! healthy lifestyle initiative, the first lady will discuss America`s "steadfast commitment to a healthier nation," the White House said. "The Expo is an event that generates extraordinary international attention," Obama adviser Ben Rhodes said. "Food security has been one of the president`s priorities since he came into office." The first lady will also do some cooking with a group of children and meet Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi. Obama will then visit the US Army base Vicenza in Italy`s north, where she will meet American military families, followed by a visit to Venice. AFP