Ahmedabad (Gujarat): MICA is offering Post Graduate Programmes in Media & Entertainment Management, and in Business Management online in association with Ivory Education.

The programmes are available across India and globally through a world-class e-learning environment. These can be done easily without traveling during the restrictions under COVID-19.

The participants can attend the classes from their homes, offices, or any other place of their convenience. They can also use their mobile devices. The classes are held twice a week with part-time classes and a convenient schedule for working professionals.

Answer to any queries about the program is available at admission@ivoryeducation.in or via WhatsApp Chat at +91 8860438990.

Media and Entertainment industry has been considered as one of the growth drivers of India. The Industry has outperformed many and yet stands tall at Rs 1674 billion (EY-FICCI, 2019) market. India is a market where the traditional and transformational media platforms are scheduled to coexist in a big way.

While digital has been growing at a stupendous pace, platforms like television, films, print, and radio have been registering sustainable growth.

Considering the growth and scope of the industry, there is an utmost need for trained professionals to become the growth drivers to achieve newer heights.

Post Graduate Certificate Programme in Media & Entertainment Management (PGCPMEM) is designed to create the future leaders of the industry.

Prof Santosh Kumar Patra, Area Leader, Media and Entertainment Management (MEM) and Head, Centre for Media and Entertainment Studies (CMES) will personally be leading the programme at MICA. He has also taken the role of Programme Director.

The business environment has changed quite radically in India in recent years. To be effective and successful, executives need to refresh and enhance their management skills continuously.

Such understanding is particularly essential in the complex, globalized environment in which economies operate today. Post Graduate Certificate Programme in Business Management (PGCPBM) is designed at providing this understanding to the participants.

According to a recent report by The Economic Times, the majority of the business management postgraduate, barring tier-1 institutes like MICA and select IIMs, are not employable.

This programme is designed to cater to the needs of the industry and will help students and professionals excel in their careers.

Prof Rasananda Panda, Professor of Economics, Business Management Area, and Registrar, MICA is the Program Director for PGCPBM. He is one of the most respected professors in the field and has been associated with IIM Ahmedabad, Gujarat University, SLIMS, PDPU, and other eminent institutions of repute.

MICA is one of the best B-Schools in India. The institute was established in 1991 and over the years emerged as a pioneer in meeting the needs of the industry.

Today, it is the alma mater of professionals serving in media management, business management, marketing, marketing research, advertising, and communications-driven businesses.

This one year program intends to set a benchmark for those who aspire to excel in this field. The entire approach of this program is to impart domain expertise.

It will follow a step-by-step approach where theoretical concepts will be followed by case studies and practical implementations. Sessions are designed to be interactive and participative.

The courses are commencing from July 2020. Graduates in any field from a recognized university are eligible for this course. Ivory Education will also provide placement assistance to those who successfully complete the program.

Prospectus and application form for the program can be downloaded free of cost at www.ivoryeducation.com.

The benefits of the programmes include:

* Certificate of Completion awarded by MICA

* On Campus module at MICA, next year during the course of the programme, where participants can interact with faculties face to face & also experience the prestigious campus real-time.

* Gain MICA Alumni status

* Insights into the modern and emerging trends in the industry

* Gain a deeper understanding of the nuances of the industry with a focus on specific in-demand areas

* Convenient schedules for working professionals.

* Designed with a mix of various case studies, industry examples, etc. which enlighten participant's knowledge in the practical corporate scenario.

* Lectures imparted by specially selected, eminent, core faculty from MICA.

* Guest lectures by Industry Experts.

* Specifically designed for working executive

* Quality interactions and increased peer group learning.

* Virtual classrooms that allow for active interactions with other fellow students and faculty

* Immense opportunities for career advancement and networking

"MICA is committed toward online courses. They list PGCPMEM and PGCPBM amongst their core courses and have deputed the finest leaders and faculty from MICA to manage and teach in these programmes. We are proud to continue our association in MICA and are looking forward to welcoming you in these programmes," said Kapil Rampal, Managing Director, Ivory Education Private Limited.

