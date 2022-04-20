Mi 10i earns over Rs 200 Cr during its first sale across all platforms

New Delhi: Xiaomi's Mi India on Tuesday announced that its recently launched smartphone Mi 10i has done a record-breaking sales worth Rs 200 crore during its first sale across all platforms.

The smartphone went on sale for the first time exclusively for prime members on Amazon.in on January 7 and across all Mi.com, Mi Homes and Mi Studios starting January 8.

"We are truly overwhelmed with the love and response received from our Mi Fans and consumers for Mi 10i Rs 200 crore worth of sales within the first sale is a major milestone and we are happy to announce that. Mi brand aims to bring the latest and the best technology to our Mi Fans," Manu Jain, Managing Director, Mi India, said in a statement.

According to the company, over 1.5 million users chose to keep themselves notified on Amazon during launch. The two variants of (6GB+128GB storage) and three variants of (8GB+128GB) of Mi 10i were top five selling products across all the categories on Amazon India.

The Mi 10i India price is set at Rs 20,999 for the 6GB + 64GB store variant. The 6GB + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs 21,999. There is also a 8GB + 128GB storage option priced at Rs 23,999 in India.

The Mi 10i has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 108MP Samsung HM2 sensor with a 1/1.52-inch sensor size, 9-in-1 pixel binning, 2.1um superpixel, and f/1.75 aperture. There's an 8MP ultra-wide sensor as well with 120 degree field of view and f/2.2 aperture. There is a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth lens as well.

For selfies and video chats, the Mi 10i houses a 16MP front-facing camera.

The smartphone features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) waterdrop-style notch display with up to 120Hz adaptive sync refresh rate,

The device runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot.

