MHA Seeks Report From UP On Saharanpur Violence

New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry on Thursday sought a detailed report from the Uttar Pradesh government on the caste violence in Saharanpur district that has left two persons dead and more than two dozen injured, an official said.

"Yes, the ministry has sought a detailed report," a ministry official told IANS.

Saharanpur`s Divisional Commissioner M.P. Agarwal and Deputy Inspector General of Police J.K. Shahi were transferred out on Thursday, apart from blocking of social media in the district following the clashes between the Dalits and Rajputs.

The transfers come a day after the Yogi Adityanath government suspended the District Magistrate and the Senior Superintendent of Police of Saharanpur.

A team of senior officials, including Secretary (Home) Mani Prasad Mishra, Additional DGP (Law and Order) Aditya Mishra, IG (STF) Amitabh Yash and DG (Security) Vijay Bhushan are still camping in Saharanpur.

Clashes between Dalits and Rajputs erupted in Shabbirpur village on May 5 after objections were raised over playing loud music in connection with celebration of the birth anniversary of warrior king Maharana Pratap.

Caste clashes erupted again in the village on Tuesday night after a visit by Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati, leading to the death of one person and injuries to over two dozen.