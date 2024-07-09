MHA extends ban on Sikhs For Justice for another five years

This decision, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, was made due to SFJ's involvement in anti-national activities aimed at disrupting India's sovereignty.

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday extended the ban on terrorist outfit Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) by declaring it again an unlawful association for a further period of five years from July 10, 2024.

The Ministry extended the ban on SFJ under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, citing its involvement in "anti-national and subversive activities aimed at disrupting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India."

According to a notification issued by the Home Ministry, the SFJ has been found to be involved in activities that are prejudicial to the internal security of India and public order, including supporting violent extremism and militancy in Punjab and elsewhere to carve out a sovereign Khalistan from Indian territory.

"Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-sections (1) and (3) of section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967), the Central Government hereby extends the declaration of the Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) as an unlawful association and directs that this notification shall, subject to any order that may be made under section 4 of the said Act, have effect for a further period of five years from 10th day of July, 2024," reads the notification.

Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/encounter-breaks-out-between-terrorists-and-security-forces-in-jandk's-doda

The notification alleges that the SFJ is in close touch with militant outfits and activists, and has been encouraging and aiding secessionist activities, including attempts to destabilise the government established by law.

The MHA has expressed concern that "if the SFJ's activities are not curbed, it may escalate its subversive activities, propagate anti-national sentiments, and incite violence in the country."

"The ban on SFJ comes into effect immediately and will remain in force for five years, unless revoked or modified by the government," mentions the notification.

This move is seen as a significant step by the government to crack down on separatist and militant activities in the country.

Earlier, the MHA had issued similar ban against SFJ in 2019.

—ANI